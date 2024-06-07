DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bob Marley: how reggae changed the world

Ostello Bello Milano Centrale
Fri, 7 Jun, 10:00 pm
TheatreMilano
BOB MARLEY: HOW REGGAE CHANGED THE WORLD

di e con Duane Forrest

produzione John McGowan

Durata: 60 minuti

Trigger warnings: nessuno

Spettacolo in lingua inglese senza sovratitoli

"Bob Marley: how reggae changed the world" di Duane Forrest è un omaggi...

Presentato da FringeMI Festival.

Lineup

Duane Forrest

Venue

Ostello Bello Milano Centrale

Via Roberto Lepetit 33, 20124 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open9:30 pm

