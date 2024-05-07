Top track

Dam Swindle - The Break Up

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Le Mazette x Planète House w/ Dam Swindle & more

Le Mazette
Tue, 7 May, 5:00 pm
PartyParis
From €11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dam Swindle - The Break Up
Got a code?

About

Danse pour la planète ! Dans Planète House, il y a House, cette musique festive et colorée qui rassemble, et il y a Planète, notre maison qu'on veut protéger. Grâce à vous, Planète House accompagne l'association française Cœur De Forêt qui préserve les for...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Dam Swindle, Lyss, Dusty Fingers and 1 more

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.