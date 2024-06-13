DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Maddy is a young up-and-coming tenor saxophonist from Northampton, and her music is heavily influenced by some of the jazz greats including John Coltrane and Art Blakey, and also from the thriving UK scene. She has played with artists including Shabaka Hut...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.