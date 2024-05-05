DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MORTE NELLA NOTTE DI NATALE

Sala Via Del Principe
Sun, 5 May, 8:30 pm
TheatreCatania
di Franz Xaver Kroetz, Traduzione di Luisa Gazzerro Righi

regia Federico Magnano San Lio, interpretazione Turi Zinna e Valentina Ferrante

Nuova produzione Retablo realizzata grazie al contributo del NUOVOIMAIE

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Zo

Sala Via Del Principe

Via del Principe, 20, 95121 Catania CT, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

