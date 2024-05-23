Top track

Challenger Deep - 100 Years

Challenger Deep, Lines in the Sky + More!

The Woodshop
Thu, 23 May, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Challenger Deep - 100 Years
About

Challenger Deep is an instrumental rock four-piece boy band out of Atlanta, Georgia. The name refers to the deepest known point in the earth’s oceans. Born of a passion for music and a light-hearted camaraderie, they continue to push their creative limits...

This is an 16+ event
The Kingsland Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lines in the Sky, Challenger Deep

Venue

The Woodshop

21 Meadow Street, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

