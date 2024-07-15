DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Graphic Nature

The Hope and Ruin
Mon, 15 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
£15.30
About

Raw, heavy, aggressive and a times genuinely creepy, London and Kent based metallers Graphic Nature are one of the most energized and exciting new bands to emerge from the British metal scene in years.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Lout Promotions.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Graphic Nature

Venue

The Hope and Ruin

11 - 12 Queen's Road, Brighton, BN1 3WA, United Kingdom

Doors open8:00 pm

