Top track

Death - World In Disguise

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Waking Windows Winooski 2024

The Rotary Stage
Sat, 4 May, 2:30 pm
GigsWinooski
$55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Death - World In Disguise
Got a code?

About

We're very excited to celebrate the welcoming of Spring with music, friends, comedy, food, drink, kids activities, and more.

Your ticket will give you access to Rotary Park and participating venues on Saturday, May 4th.

We will be selling tickets at the...

Presented by Waking Windows.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

3
Katie Von Schleicher, Yonatan Gat, The Vapor Caves and 3 more

Venue

The Rotary Stage

34 Main Street, Winooski, Vermont 05404, United States
Open in maps
Doors open2:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.