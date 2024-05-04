DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Silent Disco Asian Edition Day 2

Boschetti Villa Reale
Sat, 4 May, 8:45 pm
DJMonza
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

3 dj, 3 generi musicali e centinaia di cuffie. 1 dei canali sarà a tema asiatico con asian techno, kpop e altro.

Tutte le età
Presentato da Le Officine (Woodoo Festival).

Venue

Boschetti Villa Reale

Piazza Citterio, Monza, provincia di Monza e della Brianza 20900, Italia
Doors open8:45 pm

