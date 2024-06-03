DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Monoprinting

The Beck & Call
Mon, 3 Jun, 6:00 pm
WorkshopLeeds
£11
About

Join artist Eve Finlay Miller for an evening of printing, drinking and chatting.

The main aim for this workshop is to have fun while learning some monoprint techniques. You will have a choice of objects to draw from but you'll also be able to use your ima...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Beck & Call.
Venue

The Beck & Call

Stainbeck Rd, Leeds LS7 2NP, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

