Skyla Tylaa Presents: Sky Night

The Windmill Soho
Sat, 4 May, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £16.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Get ready to experience the electrifying talent of Skyla Tylaa live in London for her debut headline event in the city! As a visionary British DJ, record producer, and musician, Skyla Tylaa's infectious music selections and stunning remixes have earned her...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Louder Entertainment Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Skyla Tylaa

Venue

The Windmill Soho

17-19 Great Windmill Street, Westminster, London, W1D 7JZ, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

