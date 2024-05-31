Top track

Ugo Del Rosso + Baroudeur

Les Trois Baudets
Fri, 31 May, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

UGO DEL ROSSO trouve la grâce du moment, et la salle s’emplit d’une douceur mélancolique. Une pirouette linguistique par-ci, une envolée vocale par-là, il creuse le silence jusqu’au vertige et façonne un écrin : la scène devient sa chambre à coucher.

Se d...

Présenté par Madline.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ugo Del Rosso

Venue

Les Trois Baudets

64 Bd de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:30 pm

