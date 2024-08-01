Top track

Manu Chao Acustico

Circolo Magnolia (Estivo)
Thu, 1 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsSegrate
€34.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

HA INCISO PIETRE MILIARI DELLA MUSICA MONDIALE,

ISPIRANDO INTERE GENERAZIONI DI MUSICISTI

DA SEMPRE UTILIZZA LA MUSICA COME POTENTE STRUMENTO PER PROMUOVERE LA LOTTA PER I DIRITTI UMANI E I SUOI CONCERTI SONO DELLE VERE E PROPRIE FESTE

MANU CHAO 

OGNI...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Shining production srl.

Lineup

Manu Chao

Venue

Circolo Magnolia (Estivo)

Via Circonvallazione Idroscalo, 41, 20090 Novegro-Tregarezzo MI, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

