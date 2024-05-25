DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pier Adduce & TreSette "Dove vola la cicogna" live

Germi-Luogo di Contaminazione
Sat, 25 May, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€11.50
About

Dove vola la cicogna (La Chute Dischi/Audioglobe) è il nuovo disco di Pier Adduce.

Nove brani per un omaggio alla gioventù e alla fertilità - entrambe intese in senso lato - da cui scaturiscono, talvolta, scampoli di bellezza, genio, ma anche smarrime...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Ricreativa Culturale Germi.

Lineup

Venue

Germi-Luogo di Contaminazione

Via Cicco Simonetta, 14, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

