MSPAINT

Boom
Sat, 31 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£13.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

American hardcore-meets-synth-punk outfit MSPAINT are making their way to the UK again after touring with Fiddlehead. Looking forward to be hosting them at Boom, their album 'Post-American' was one of 2023's best rock albums. Have a listen while you pick u...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Super Friendz.
Lineup

MSPAINT

Boom

8, Byron Street Mills, Millwright St, Leeds LS2 7QG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

