Adrian Sherwood + Shy One + Death Is Not The End

La Paloma
Sat, 18 May, 10:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Una nit molt especial amb noms molt diversos que faran el delit de les ments musicals més selectes. D’una banda, comptarem amb Adrian Sherwood com a cap de cartell, un selector i productor musical llegendari. Propietari del segell One-U-Sound, les seves pr...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por La Paloma.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Death Is Not the End, Adrian Sherwood, Shy One

Venue

La Paloma

Carrer Del Tigre 27, 08001 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends4:30 am

