Concorde 2 Terrace: Conducta, Coco Bryce, Arthi, Jamz Supernova, Ghoulish

Concorde 2
Sat, 15 Jun, 3:00 pm
GigsBrighton
From £15.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Conducta returns to Brighton with Coco Bryce, Arthi, Jamz Supernova & Ghoulish to celebrate the end of the term for an open-air affair on the Concorde 2 terrace soundtracked by the best in bass, breaks, jungle & funky

This is an 18+ event
Presented by PERCOLATE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Conducta, Coco Bryce, Arthi and 2 more

Venue

Concorde 2

Madeira Shelter Hall, Madeira Dr, Brighton BN2 1EN
Doors open3:00 pm
600 capacity

