Konstantin Sibold B2B Adam Sellouk (World B2B Debut)

E1
Sat, 15 Jun, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £13.75

About

On Sat 15th June, Afterlife and Innervisions affiliate Konstantin Sibold returns to our East London home after nearly a year.

Contuning to act as a true pioneer in modern house and Techno, and staying synonymous to the stages of Tomorrowland, Awakenings,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by E1 London.
Lineup

1
Konstantin Sibold, Adam Sellouk, Samm (BE) and 1 more

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

