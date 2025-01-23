DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DANYL

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY
Thu, 23 Jan 2025, 8:00 pm
GigsBordeaux
€25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
DANYL en concert à la ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY le 23 JANVIER 2025 !

Autodidacte, Danyl a commencé très tôt les productions pour lui comme pour les

autres. Auteur, compositeur et beatmaker, il fait partie des premiers artistes à créer des morceaux en live sur l...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans, ou aux mineurs accompagnés.
Présenté par SAUCE PROD.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Danyl

Venue

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY

18 Cr Barbey, 33800 Bordeaux, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

