The Silver Lines - Fallen Idol

The Silver Lines

La Boule Noire
Fri, 27 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€16.94The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The Silver Lines - Fallen Idol
About

“Qui a dit que le rock était mort ? Certainement pas The Silver Lines, quatre jeunes garçons venus de Birmingham, qui pourraient bien augurer le grand retour du rock britannique à guitares. Ils le revendiquent d’ailleurs : ils n’ont pas les moyens d’invest...

Tout public
Présenté par La Boule Noire & Vertigo
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Silver Lines

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

