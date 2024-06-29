DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
MIMI's are back at Troxy with another BIG PRIDE BANGER. Non-stop shows, big headline PAs, banging tunes and unbeatable queer carnage. The biggest Pride show in London!
MIMI's BIG PRIDE BANGER
feat.
THE CHEEKY GIRLS
BOOTY LUV
BIG WETT
AND BIG ASS SHOW...
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs