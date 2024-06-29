DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MIMI's Big Pride Banger feat: Cheeky Girls & More

Troxy
Sat, 29 Jun, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
From £22.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

MIMI's are back at Troxy with another BIG PRIDE BANGER. Non-stop shows, big headline PAs, banging tunes and unbeatable queer carnage. The biggest Pride show in London!

MIMI's BIG PRIDE BANGER

feat.

THE CHEEKY GIRLS

BOOTY LUV

BIG WETT

AND BIG ASS SHOW...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by MIMI's.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Doors open9:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am
Accessibility information

