Top track

I Wanna Prove to You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Lemon Twigs

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY
Fri, 27 Sept, 8:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
€25.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

I Wanna Prove to You
Got a code?

About

The Lemon Twigs, l’un des groupes les plus virtuoses et prolifiques de ces dernières années, seront de nouveau sous le feu des projecteurs de l’indie rock ce vendredi 03 mai avec la sortie de l’album, "A Dream is All We Know" (via Captured Tracks et Modulo...

Tout public
Présenté par Rock School Barbey.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY

18 Cr Barbey, 33800 Bordeaux, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.