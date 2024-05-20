DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tyler’s Tea Party

Purgatory
Mon, 20 May, 9:00 pm
ComedyNew York
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Tyler’s Tea Party is a heartwarming celebration of friendship and existential joy. Stand-up comedians invite non-comedian friends to open for them with their own unique stand-up sets created specifically for the show!

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Purgatory.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Edy Modica, Milly Tamarez, Brooke Finegold and 2 more

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.