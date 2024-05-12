Top track

Body and Soul

Tiki Disco - Ruins Season Opener

Ruins at Knockdown Center
Sun, 12 May, 2:00 pm
DJNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tiki Disco is opening the Summer 2024 season at the Ruins. The sun is up, the vibes are right, the show is free with RSVP. Get ready for the best summer of your life, again.

21+
Knockdown Center
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Eli Escobar, DJ Lloyd

Venue

Ruins at Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Queens, NY 11378, USA
Doors open2:00 pm

