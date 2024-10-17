Top track

Minnie The Moocher

Brothers Moving

Hootananny Brixton
Thu, 17 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Brothers Moving head to Brixton!

The Danish band were formed in New York City in 2008 by brothers Esben Knoblauch (lead vocals, guitar, kazoo), Aske Knoblauch (lead vocals, lead guitar) and Simon Knoblauch (cajón) along with Nils Sørensen (Bass)

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Kilimanjaro Live.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Brothers Moving

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
