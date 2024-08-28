DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Senyawa + Vanishing

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)
Wed, 28 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£24.21
About

Having just announced their new record Vajranala (out on State51 Conspiracy in June), Indonesian duo Senyawa, known to be one of the most intense and electrifying live acts in existence, perform a rare live show at the ICA.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Institute of Contemporary Arts.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Senyawa, Baba Yaga's Hut

Venue

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)

The Mall, London SW1Y 5AH
Doors open7:30 pm
Accessibility information

