DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CAMDEN FRINGE - Alice-India: See You In Hell (WIP)

The Bill Murray
Tue, 30 Jul, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

See You In Hell poses the question, “What happens to the manic pixie dream teen when they grow up?”.

Alice-India is adorable and it’s exhausting.

Utilising charm [reluctantly] and joke writing mastery [gladly] to pull apart the problem of the Quirky...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alice-India

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.