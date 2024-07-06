Top track

Tabber x Miso

Distretto Industriale 4
Sat, 6 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
From €49.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

[ITA] K-RnB Fam! Siete pronti a portare i vostri piani estivi al massimo livello? Siamo entusiasti di sganciare questa bomba: Tabber e Miso arriveranno in Europa quest'estate! 🎉

Reduci dal loro tour epico negli USA, Tabber torna in Europa questa volta...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da SeoulTherapy e KineticVibe

Lineup

Tabber, MISO

Venue

Distretto Industriale 4

Via Vincenzo Toffetti, 25, 20139 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

