Top track

In My Head

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sad Park live at The Midnight Hour!

The Midnight Hour
Sat, 8 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsSan Fernando
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

In My Head
Got a code?

About

Sad Park live at The Midnight Hour Records (all ages) June 8th 2024

This is an all ages event
Presented by The Midnight Hour Récords.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sad Park

Venue

The Midnight Hour

1101 San Fernando Rd, Los Angeles, CA 91340, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.