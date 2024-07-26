Top track

Victor Ruiz - Touch The Darkness

Victor Ruiz / Brennen Grey

SILO Brooklyn
Fri, 26 Jul, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

With a deeply resonant appreciation for music, Victor Ruiz has established himself as a dynamic selector with the ability to craft compelling sets full of vigor and vibrancy. Born in Brazil and currently based in Lisbon, he has been a constant presence on...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Victor Ruiz, Brennen Grey

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

