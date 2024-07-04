DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Every Hell

Alphabet
Thu, 4 Jul, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
£11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Lout Promotions present

Every Hell

plus Predeceased

Thursday 4th July 2024

at Alphabet, Brighton

£10 adv

Doors 7:30pm

Over 18's only

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Lout Promotions.
Lineup

Every Hell

Venue

Alphabet

11 Dyke Road, Brighton, BN1 3FE, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

