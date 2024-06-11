Top track

Makeout Palace - Coffee

Foxy Grandpa / Dr Boat / Makeout Palace

Notch Brewing Brighton
Tue, 11 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsCambridge
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Come out for another Tuesday night show at Notch Brewing in Brighton featuring some of the best in local and touring acts music has to offer. All shows are 7PM - 10PM, are free and accept food donations for the local community pantries

This is an 21+ event
Presented by IBOOKTHINGS.
Lineup

Foxy Grandpa

Venue

Notch Brewing Brighton

525 Western Avenue, Brighton, Massachusetts 02135, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

