Omar Velasco, Will Worden

Healing Force of the Universe
Wed, 22 May, 7:30 pm
GigsPasadena
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Based in Los Angeles, Omar Velasco is an accomplished singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who draws inspiration from a range of artists including Stevie Wonder, Milton Nascimento, Mercedes Sosa and folk luminaries like Leonard Cohen, Nick Drake, Si...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Healing Force of the Universe.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Omar Velasco, Will Worden

Venue

Healing Force of the Universe

1200 East Walnut Street, Pasadena, California 91106, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

