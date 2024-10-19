Top track

Booba & USKY - Bénigni

Usky

4bis
Sat, 19 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsRennes
€24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Usky

Usky, poète du rap français, imprègne le genre d'une poésie riche et mélancolique. Révélé au grand public par une série de mixtapes audacieuses, il a su se distinguer dans l'univers du rap avec son style unique. Son EP "Rétina", sorti le 25 mai 2023 sous l Read more

Event information

Moins de 16 ans obligatoirement accompagné d'un parent
Krumpp Music présente, en accord avec Arachnée Productions
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Usky

Venue

4bis

4b Cours Des Alliés, 35000 Rennes, France
Doors open8:00 pm
230 capacity

