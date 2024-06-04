DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

JAGUAR COMEDY

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
Tue, 4 Jun, 7:30 pm
ComedyLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A brand new comedy night featuring London's best up and coming stand up talent. From the hosts and promoters of Poster Comedy Club (featured in The Londonist & The Evening Standard) comes a brand new night of hilarity! Featuring the best of London's up and...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DreamBagsJaguarShoes.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes

32-34 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8DA
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

