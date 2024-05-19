DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dawson's Presents: Movie Milestones - Shrek 2

Belgrave Music Hall
Sun, 19 May, 1:00 pm
FilmLeeds
From £4The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Dawson's Movie Milestones: Shrek 2

20th Anniversary screening

All ages
Presented by Super Friendz.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm
350 capacity
Accessibility information

