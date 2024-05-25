Top track

Nyege Nyege x PAM

Le Mazette
Sat, 25 May, 5:00 pm
PartyParis
From €9.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Nyege Nyege x Pan African Music reviennent au Mazette le samedi 25 mai, journée mondiale de l'Afrique !

Collectif d'artistes basé à Kampala, en Ouganda, Nyege Nyege est un véritable incubateur de talents et une ode à la musique électronique "outsider". De...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
Lineup

2
DJ Travella, DJ Diaki, Hibotep and 2 more

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open5:00 pm

