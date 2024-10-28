Top track

Chris Cohen, Edwin De Goeij

The Garrison
Mon, 28 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$36.38

Top track

Yesterday’s On My Mind
About

Chris Cohen was always a quiet kid. In fact, this introversion was one reason he began playing music as a toddler—to communicate without speaking, to identify with others without the direct representation of words. It has worked, too, with Cohen’s terrific...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Transmit Presents.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chris Cohen

Venue

The Garrison

1197 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X3, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm

