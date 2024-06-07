Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Yes, and? - Ariana Grande Night

The Deaf Institute
Fri, 7 Jun, 11:00 pm
PartyManchester
£8.50

About

Join us for a magical night dedicated to Ariana Grande and friends! DJ's will be getting you dancing from Side to Side all night long playing your favourite pop , songs with a heavy dose of Ariana!

Expect to hear:

Ariana Grande/ Little Mix / Justin Biebe...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Throwback Events.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Deaf Institute

135 Grosvenor St, Manchester M1 7HE
Doors open11:00 pm
Accessibility information

