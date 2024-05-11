DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Alujo

Primary Night Club
Sat, 11 May, 10:00 pm
GigsChicago
Selling fast
From $28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Summertime Chi is here so you know ChiGidi is here for you with a bang! We are kickstarting our legendary ChiGidi Nights but with a different twist! We present to you "Alujo" A DJ showcase. We are bringing out the best DJs from Chicago and around to come a...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by ChiGidi.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Primary Night Club

5 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60610, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.