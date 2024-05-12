DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SPARTA Wiretap Scars 20 Yr Celebration Tour with Object of Affection

Brain Dead Studios
Sun, 12 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
SPARTA performing live at Brain Dead Studios in celebration of Wiretap Scars 20 Year Anniversary with support from Object of Affection.

All Ages
Presented by Brain Dead, LLC.
Object of Affection, Sparta

Brain Dead Studios

611 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

