Bad Idea LA

The Virgil
Fri, 17 May, 10:00 pm
$10 ADV (Free with RSVP before 11)

Bad Idea is a party celebrating and incubating community, dance floors, global club music, and Bad Ideas. Featuring Breaks, Ballroom, UKG, Jungle, Jersey Club, Baile Funk, & so much more for the dance floor. There are no...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Bad Idea
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Virgil

4519 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

