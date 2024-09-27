Top track

The Selecter

KOKO
Fri, 27 Sept, 6:00 pm
£34.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About The Selecter

Fronted by Pauline Black, English band The Selecter are an essential group from the two-tone ska movement of the ’80s. After the release of their critically acclaimed second album, Celebrate the Bullet, The Selecter briefly disbanded before Black and bandm Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

The Selecter is led by their iconic frontwoman Pauline Black OBE and co-fronted by original member Arthur ‘Gaps’ Hendrickson with original drummer Charley ‘Aitch’ Bembridge. Pauline is one of very few women in the 2-Tone scene - often referred to as “The Q...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Selecter

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Doors open6:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

