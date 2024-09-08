Top track

Desert Storm - Master of None

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Desert Storm

New Cross Inn
Sun, 8 Sept, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Desert Storm - Master of None
Got a code?

About

Desert Storm

Desert Storm is a progressive sludge metal band from Oxford, UK - formed in February 2007. May 1st 2020 will see the release of the bands 5th studio album ‘Omens’ out worldwide on APF Records / Cargo records distribution. Over the bands 13 ye...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by New Cross Live.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Praetorian, Wall, Noisepicker and 1 more

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.