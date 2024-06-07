DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Nothing but Taylor Swift all night long. From your fave tracks of her latest epic The Tortured Poets Department to classics from self-titled through to Midnights. We're so excited about Blondie coming to the capital in June that we are celebrating early!...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.