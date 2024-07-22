DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Melbourne punk power trio CLAMM released second album Care in August 2022. The album was thrashed by Steve Lamacq on BBC 6 Music, its first single Bit Much the #1 most added track to US college radio, and has been covered by the likes of Line Of Best Fit,...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.