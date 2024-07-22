Top track

CLAMM - Liar

Clamm

Hyde Park Book Club
Mon, 22 Jul, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Melbourne punk power trio CLAMM released second album Care in August 2022. The album was thrashed by Steve Lamacq on BBC 6 Music, its first single Bit Much the #1 most added track to US college radio, and has been covered by the likes of Line Of Best Fit,...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

CLAMM

Venue

Hyde Park Book Club

27-29 Headingley Ln, Leeds LS6 1BL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

