Dance Planet: Special Guest, Joey Beltram, Lethal Trip + Sekucci, OZA

Paragon
Sat, 25 May, 9:30 pm
DJBrooklyn
$25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dance Planet: Special Guest, Joey Beltram, Lethal Trip + Sekucci, OZA

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Paragon.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Joey Beltram, Lethal Trip, Oza

Venue

Paragon

990 Broadway, Brooklyn, New York 11221, United States
Doors open9:30 pm

