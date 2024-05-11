Top track

Basketball Divorce Court - Cowboy Hat (I Am the Lonestar)

Crush Fund- EP Release, Basketball Divorce Court +

The Kingsland
Sat, 11 May, 6:00 pm
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for Crush Fund's EP release show with Midwest punk bands Basketball Divorce Court and The Briefly Gorgeous, with support from NYC band One Hour Photo.

16+
The Kingsland Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Briefly Gorgeous, Basketball Divorce Court, Crush Fund

Venue

The Kingsland

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

