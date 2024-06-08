Top track

Rodney Hazard - Back To Life

Rodney Hazard, Ashley Younnia, Somasounds & Frenzy @ Rosenthal Wine Bar & Patio

Rosenthal Wine Bar & Patio
Sat, 8 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsSanta Monica
$27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Come out to The Forge to see Rodney Hazard, Ashley Younnia, Somasounds & Frenzy @ Rosenthal Wine Bar & Patio live in concert!

Presented by MajorStage

This is an 18+ event
Presented by MajorStage.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rodney Hazard, Ashley Younnia, SomaSounds and 1 more

Venue

Rosenthal Wine Bar & Patio

18741 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, California 90265, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

