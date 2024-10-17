DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No Cars + Lovell

Two Palms
Thu, 17 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

London Japanese Pop / Rock / Indie heroes No Cars return after a 6 year absense!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

NO CARS, LOVELL

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

