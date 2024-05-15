Top track

Fernanda Aleman

Oblicuo Hi-Fi Bar
Wed, 15 May, 9:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
About

Fernanda Aleman performs an experimental session in the very intimate room of Oblicuo Hi-FI Bar. The sound experience reveals some hidden gems of Fernanda repertoire.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por OBLICUO HI-FI BAR.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fernanda Alemán

Venue

Oblicuo Hi-Fi Bar

Carrer De La Riera De Sant Miquel 59, 08006 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm

